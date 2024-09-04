The start of the 2024/25 La Liga season has revealed a notable disparity in the distribution of yellow cards received by the main teams’ opponents. Despite only four rounds being played, the statistics reflect an unequal treatment that has Real Madrid as the team that has suffered the most.
So far, Real Madrid have been fouled 59 times in their first few games, but their opponents have only been shown two yellow cards. This is in stark contrast to Barcelona, who have been fouled 53 times, but their opponents have been shown 13 yellow cards. This gap in the number of cards shown has caused concern both within the club and its fans, who perceive a clear disparity in the way referees treat the game.
In two of the four games that Real Madrid have played, their opponents, Betis and Mallorca, committed a high number of fouls without being shown any cards. In particular, Betis committed 17 fouls and Mallorca 11, but both teams finished the game without receiving any cautions. Compared to the rest of the teams in La Liga, Real Madrid’s opponents have been the least punished, with only two cards against them, while teams such as Valencia and Villarreal have seen their opponents receive 12 cautions.
|
Equipment
|
Rival cards
|
FC Barcelona
|
13
|
Valencia
|
12
|
Villarreal
|
12
|
Royal Society
|
11
|
Alaves
|
10
|
Atletico Madrid
|
9
|
Athletic Club
|
9
|
Seville
|
9
|
Celtic Vigo
|
8
|
Las Palmas
|
8
|
Leganes
|
8
|
Valladolid
|
8
|
Getafe
|
7
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
7
|
Girona
|
6
|
Espanyol
|
6
|
Majorca
|
4
|
Betis
|
3
|
Osasuna
|
3
|
real Madrid
|
2
This trend is not only worrying at home, but also positions Real Madrid as one of the most disadvantaged teams in Europe. Compared to the five major European leagues, only three teams – Udinese, Union Berlin and Bochum – have seen their opponents receive fewer cards than Madrid’s opponents, but these teams have played fewer games.
In addition, Real Madrid have gone 43 La Liga games without their opponents seeing a red card, while in the same period, Los Blancos have suffered five expulsions, despite having committed 204 fewer fouls than their rivals. This reality has generated discontent in the Madrid environment, fuelling the feeling that there is unequal treatment by referees compared to other teams, especially their main rival, Barcelona.
In just four games, Real Madrid have seen how their opponents can commit more fouls without being punished with cards, which allows them to play with greater freedom and fewer constraints. This situation, added to the long streak without their opponents being sent off, has set off alarm bells in the club and among fans, who hope for greater fairness in the future.
