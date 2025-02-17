The employer considers that the modus operandi is repeated that the club used with Barça Vision

Barça has not revealed the identity of the buyers of the boxes, who have promised to disburse 100 million. However, the club has had to inform LaLiga this information. Information that has been used by the agency presided by Javier Tebas to present his allegations before the CSD. En ella se da cuenta de un anticipo de 30 millones a cargo de la sociedad Forta Advisors, de Qatar, propiedad de una rama de los Al-Thani, la familia real del emirato. This part is good. It does not happen the same with the other 28 million, whose payers are considered strongly linked to the surroundings of the Blaugrana Club. The 28 million come from a firm located in Ras al-Khaimah, one of the seven Emirates of United Arab Emirates. La firma se denomina New Era Visionary Group FZ-LLC, una sociedad de responsabilidad limitada dedicada, en teoría, a la consultoría en telecomunicaciones. The headquarters in Emirates is in a coworking. Its administrator is the Moldavo Citizen Ruslan Bîrlădeanu, who in his country organized Mixed Moldavia companies with the United States

En el mes de junio de 2024 se fundó la filial española New Era Visionary Group Iberia SL, con un capital total de 3.000 euros. Ruslan Bîrlădeanu also appears as administrator, as well as the Spanish Francisco Maza Sánchez. La sede está radicada una residencia particular en la Rambla Onze de Setembre de Barcelona, donde Francisco Maza también mantiene la sede de su patrimonial: Imagina World Corporate SL. Según ‘El Confidencial’ New Era Visionary Group se adjudicó a dedo la infraestructura de red 5G SA, que desplegará Orange para el nuevo Camp Nou “en el marco de un acuerdo alcanzado por el club con New Era Visionary Group (NEVG), líder mundial in integration of connectivity and infrastructure. “Orange provides technology and deployment.