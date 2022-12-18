FIFA chose Lali Esposito to represent Argentina with her voice in the preview of the last game of Qatar 2022. The announcement was made hours before the match against France, to be played this Sunday, December 18, 2022. The singer joins the list of figures that sings the anthem of the South American country.

Questions were raised about who would be the artist who would interpret the stanzas before the confrontation of the Albiceleste team in Arab lands. Her identity was confirmed after watching her do the sound checks.

On social networks he showed how the trials were developing. “It’s a handle, nerves, emotion and happiness,” she explained in another snapshot.

Lali Esposito will sing the Argentine National Anthem. Photo: capture/Instagram

Lali Esposito in Qatar 2022

After finishing her Discipline Tour with a concert at the Movistar Arena, the pop music artist left for Qatar to support the albiceleste.

It was seen in Argentina vs. Netherlands for the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Several followers approached to ask for photos of her during her stay in the Asian region.

What time does the Qatar 2022 World Cup closing ceremony start?

The event takes place before the Argentina vs. France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. The gala is in charge of ozuna with David Adeleke, Nigerian singer. Plus a surprise artist.

FIFA confirmed Ozuna as an artist for the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: Billboard

