Everything plays in favor of work. In a centrally located hotel in the Madrid capital, rock-inspired, Lali Espósito (Buenos Aires, 31 years old) climbs on the bar to pose in front of the camera. She does so with determination, although she sarcastically warns: “Let’s see if they’re going to kick me out of the bar… It wouldn’t be weird either.” In the musical thread she sounds man on the moon of REM, for the hall a Spanish artist appears who affectionately greets the protagonist of this interview and the walls are decorated with instruments and various items that once belonged to international stars. A piece of clothing by this Argentine singer and actress could well be found framed here, who ran away from home at the age of 11 to attend a casting and become, in just a few months, an idol of the masses throughout Latin America thanks to series like flowery either Almost angels. Later, she would reinvent herself as one of the most listened to and influential pop soloists and would become an actress with the series sky red (Netflix) until enjoying a generational diva status that she embraces in one of her latest songs. “Fito Páez once told me that a diva is not empty, that a diva has a history and a repertoire. To me, although she respects her and she is a great businesswoman, Kim Kardashian is not a diva. In my eyes, divas are Britney, Madonna, Mercury, Cher…”.

It is precisely the image of this latest American starlet that adorns the loosely proportioned cotton T-shirt she wears during our chat with her, set against an on-trend black lace flared pant with platforms. Her stop in the capital is justified by the release of her latest work, Remix, in which he brings his talent and international repercussion to Vicco’s song breaker. It was the emerging Spanish singer herself who offered her to collaborate on this new version: “She asked me if she wanted to do it and I said, ‘Are you kidding me? Obviously, it’s a great song. I did it with care and a lot of responsibility: how can I grow an already great song? It’s a hit And I don’t want to be the one to screw it up, but she liked what I had come out of first.

Lali, so recognized by a whole generation of fans that she has even been able to dispense with her last name (Esposito) in her stage name, is now on a concert tour of Spain. She affirms that she feels at home here, that after filming sky red She has been able to form a small family that welcomes her on each visit and that enjoys walking through its streets with greater anonymity than in her native Buenos Aires, “so gigantic”, on the other hand, which ensures that they only go “by car”. Lali talks fast, a lot, and is allergic to clichés. With more than two decades in the trade, she boasts of full maturity and says she has left behind the frantic spiral of fame and work that was about to consume her vocation. “I have learned how important physical and mental health is. For the artist to be well, the person also has to be well, ”she adds, confirming that this same year she decided to cancel her participation in a big-budget series and in which she was also a producer. “I had to look at my team and say, ‘Guys, I can’t do it, my face is going to freeze up.’ You need to admit to yourself that you’re not a superhero.”

Lali Espósito, singer and actress, photographed at the Hard Rock hotel in Madrid, on July 19, 2023. Claudio Alvarez

At a time when renowned artists such as Miley Cyrus or Justin Bieber postpone or cancel their concerts around the world to prioritize their personal well-being, the Argentine, a child prodigy like them, not only understands it, but also admires it. “Sometimes, I have had to go on stage going through a difficult moment on an emotional level and there is a kind of inner voice that speaks to you to tell you that what you are doing is not right. It’s normal, who is happy all year? We are not robots, but it seems that since Miley Cyrus is a millionaire and is successful, she cannot complain, ”she confirms. And she shares an original remedy for stress: “When I feel overwhelmed, I think of Messi and all the overwhelm goes away. What will that boy do?”

The truth is that the albiceleste football hegemony, demonstrated by their victory in the last World Cup, can also be extrapolated to the most recent music scene. Lali opened the doors for a large delegation of compatriots to have recently assaulted the rankings of the most listened to and the posters of the festivals. Nathy Peluso, María Becerra, Tini, Nicki Nicole, Emilia or Taichu are some examples of what the artist calls the great moment of Argentine music. “Beyond the enormous talent that these girls have and how they are taking advantage of it, I am glad that it is finally our turn in the cyclical history of music. In addition, each one brings a different personality and strength, we are not alike among ourselves, ”she explains. Do you miss, however, a greater gender diversity in lists taken over by the monopoly of urban rhythms and reggaeton? “Clear! To start mine, the most electronic pop ”, and she points out, “although Spotify is what governs the industry, an artist does not develop in any medium. There are many ways for an artist to feel successful without being in the top 50. My physical album is the best seller in Argentina this year. It would be cool if there were more sounds on Spotify, but it’s absurd to fight with that.

Before finishing the talk and returning to fight the suffocating heat of the capital with unusual pleasure ―”in my country it is two degrees today, I upload things with caution to networks so that my friends do not hate me”―, Lali reflects on the trade that has accompanied her for two thirds of her life. “This is like a marriage, we cannot take for granted that our partner is going to love us for the rest of their lives. I renew my vows with my profession all the time, I don’t take it for granted. I wonder if I’m still in love with what I’m doing, and if one day I feel like I want something other than putting my face in front of the camera, I’ll do it,” she concludes. But let no one be scared, Lali is left for a while: “There is something very intuitive in art and doing this comes from within me.”