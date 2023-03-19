Buenos Aires, Argentina.- When she was a child, Lali Espósito never let herself be carried away by those who believed that he would not achieve his dreams for being from a humble family.

After 20 years of a career that began as a child star, she has just made history by being the first Argentine woman to fill one of the most emblematic stadiums in her country, still with the hangover of having sung in the 2022 Qatar World Cup final.

“My 10-year-old nephew looked at me and said: ‘I’m excited, aunt, you did it,'” this actress, singer and songwriter born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, tells EFE for 31 years. a “diva” in a country of divas, a title that feels “ironic and funny”.

We recommend you read:

“I take it as a joke, because in the end I put on my hair, the ‘make up’, the suit, I go out, I do the show… One plays that pop diva character and then when you get off your knee hurts and you arrive to your house and in the fridge there is a tomato. Life is that too. (…) It is a role that I like, it is fun and I put it on myself to play with the public in that fantasy world that my music proposes ”, she acknowledges.

Record

A few days ago, her “Disciplina Tour” brought together more than 45,000 fans at the Vélez Sarsfield stadium in Buenos Aires, a figure that, according to Sony, her record company, catapulted her as the first Argentine woman to fill it. A show with more than 20 songs, frantic movements with her dancers, constant changes of look and passionate public.

“I am still physically beaten, in a kind of emotional Narnia (fantasy world). One could have done shows, but nothing compares to that first football stadium, ”she remarks, sure that this“ achievement ”is collective, shared with all female musicians.

Regarding what is the key to receiving that love, he confesses: “I don’t know; I do believe that there is a sincerity since I was quite a child when it comes to connecting with the public, and I think that people see that sincerity and that search. My music is clearly very open and fits perfectly in the ears of the LGBT community, for example.”

Three months ago something “unexpected” happened. Lali sang the Argentine anthem in the World Cup final. “I was notified the day before, so quite a shock, but it turned out nice and luckily we came out champions. Because you saw that Argentina is a country that if you sang and we lost… I would not enter this country anymore, I had to escape to Spain, ”she says with a laugh.

From child star to diva

Lali will publish her fifth album as a soloist in April. And in June she will start a tour of Spain. A popularity of hers (as shown by her recent recognition as an Outstanding Personality in the Field of Culture by the Parliament of Buenos Aires) that she did not imagine even in her “daringest dreams” as a child.

At the age of 7 he made his first participation in a television program, and at 12 she made her debut as an actress in a telenovela by the popular talent scout for children and adolescents Cris Morena, with whom she worked on many other youth series.

In 2013 he devoted himself to his solo career, which he continued to combine with films and series such as the recent “Sky Rojo” by Netflix.

“I feel a lot of compassion for that girl’s capacity for wonder, and illusion, which in the end is what makes you the engine for the things that happen to you,” he highlights about his beginnings.

“Illusion and desire to generate another life and another reality and to be able to change that story that sometimes they tell us, when perhaps you grow up in a place without much resources, that achievements are for other types of people, not for you,” he adds about that little Lali, who had “a great ability not to listen to that kind of comment.”

New CD

His latest single, “Buy me a brishito” was criticized for its allegedly superficial lyrics. “One record has lyrics that strike a more intimate chord and talk about life from one angle, and others are simply songs to dance and have fun,” she defends.

Although no criticism has touched “some intimate fiber”: “Normally they are criticisms that I like because they have to do with why I say what I say, why I show myself like that, why I defended such a law (such as the one on abortion), why Why do I sing a song that says such a thing…”.

We recommend you read:

His dream come true, today his wishes are more “basic”. “In the end, happiness is when a friend comes and gives you a hug and says: ‘Wow, what happened!’ Or have that celebratory wine with your team. Those are the most concrete wishes now: celebrate what happens ”, he concludes.