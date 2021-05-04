The broadcast of yesterday, Monday, of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) It counted luxury guests: Lali Espósito and Mau and Ricky Montaner.

After the elimination of Daniel Aráoz in the gala last Sunday, yesterday, at MasterChef, a new round of the contest began.

In the reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro, last night they cooked: Cande Vetrano, Dani La Chepi, Carmen Barbieri, Gastón Dalmau, Sol Pérez and Georgina Barbarossa, who appeared with a blonde wig and dressed in an animal print style and joked that it was Susana Giménez.

Lali Espósito and Mau and Ricky, coaches of The Argentine voice, which will be seen on Telefe, entered the studio and the cooks expressed multiple compliments for them.

“I always watch the program because my friends are here -Cande and Gastón, who were his companions in Almost angels, Cris Morena’s cycle- and I want to see how it goes “, Lali commented, and assumed:” I don’t make a fried egg or by chance. ”

The challenge posed by the jury made up of Damián Betular, Germán Martitegui and Donato De Santis to the participants consisted of working with red and green apples to make a free plate but the color of the apple that each had received.

The participants played in two teams, red and green. “One team, the one that wins, will go to benefit Wednesday and the other to last chance Thursday,” Martitegui explained.

The winner would be decided through duels between a representative of each team: the best one added a point for their group.

The captain of the red team was Lali. And the Montaner brothers had the same function in the green group.

MasterChef Celebrity: Lali Espósito and Mau and Ricky Montaner, together with the jury member Germán Martitegui.

Lali said that she felt safe to be team captain because “already in school, I was the one who fixed all the quilombos with the teachers.”

Cande’s accident with a potato peeler

During the process of preparing the dishes, Cande Vetrano suffered a cut on her finger. “I hope I don’t pass out, I don’t even want to look,” he said, but bravely went ahead with his task.

“Two minutes that I leave you alone and you cut yourself!”, Betular was amazed. “Yes, I cut myself with the potato peeler,” she explained, and he couldn’t believe what had happened to Cande.

Lali Espósito played with the frying pan, had fun picking food here and there, helped participants from both teams and asked to be summoned for the next edition of MasterChef.

The Montaner brothers, captains of the team in which Carmen Barbieri participated, assured that they only gave her help if she asked for it because “she has it very clear.”

While helping La Chepi, Ricky and Mau couldn’t resist the temptation to sing and add joy to the program.

“They are divine, I have them adopted as nephews,” exclaimed Georgina Barbarossa at one point, happy to be in the team led by Mau and Ricky.

“It was amazing, I’m very happy with my boys. A round of applause for them,” Lali said when they finished cooking.

“I am sure that the green team will be the winner,” Ricky Montaner played. So, before the tasting by the jury, Santi Del Moro thanked them for their presence and said goodbye.

From her Twitter account, Lali intervened while the program was broadcast: “Obviously I wanted to stay and try everything,” he wrote.

The jury’s verdict

The participants that were measured in the duels were: Cande Vetrano against Dani La Chepi, Sol Pérez against Carmen Barbieri, Gastón Dalmau against Georgina Barbarossa.

Gastón Dalmau, before the MasterChef Celebrity jury. Capture TV.

Cande beat La Chepi. Carmen, to Sol and Gastón to Georgina. Thus, After evaluating the participants’ dishes, Germán Martitegui, Damián Betular and Donato De Santis gave the red team, made up of Cande Vetrano, Gastón Dalmau and Sol Pérez, as the winner.

Thus, they went to benefit Wednesday while the green team, made up of Carmen Barbieri, La Chepi and Georgina Barbarossa, went to the Thursday of last chance.

ACE