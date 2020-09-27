Sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have said that former Indian Test batsman and currently head coach of Zimbabwe Lalchand Rajput should not have any problem in getting a visa for the Pakistan tour with the team next month. .PCB sources said that there should be no problem as the visas would be issued to the Zimbabwe cricket team and the Zimbabwean cricket authorities would hand over the list of names of players and team officials. He said, “There should be no problem for the Rajput to get a visa.”

India did not visit Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. These two countries have also not played a full-time Test bilateral series since 2007 due to tense relations. Zimbabwe Cricket Union chairman Tawengwa Mukulani told Geo Super Channel that Lalchand Rajput is his coach and he wants him to visit Pakistan for the series.

The Zimbabwean team will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals in this tour. He said that he has already spoken to the authorities concerned regarding Rajput’s visit to Pakistan. Three ODIs will be played in Multan on 30 October, 1 and 3 November, while T20 matches will be played on 7, 8 and 10 November in Rawalpindi. The Zimbabwean team will arrive in Pakistan on 10 October and practice in a bio-safe environment.