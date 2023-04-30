Last year was the biggest year for bird watching in l’Albufera and among them flamingos from Doñana. In the image, El Tancat de la Pipa. Monica Torres

If he had to explain the presence of flamingos in l’Albufera, Mario Giménez would resort to the classics: “It’s the water, stupid”. The lack of water in other wetlands such as Doñana forces the birds that live there to migrate, and this explains why not only are there more flamingos in l’Albufera, but they have even bred for the first time. “Even the flamencos” come to Valencian territory, celebrated the mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, last week, in the middle of the electoral campaign. An enthusiasm that the delegate of SEO BirdLife in the Valencian Community qualifies: “Simple messages fit very badly with the way nature acts.” And it is that the quantity of water is important, yes, but also the quality, and the fact that the water is dirty or clean, that it houses more or less plants, can be a matter of life or death for other species of birds . L’Albufera does not have plenty of water, even though it has more than Doñana, but also, for some species, it has a quality problem.

Flamingos are affected more by the availability of water than by its quality. Given the deterioration of Doñana, explains Mario Giménez, “they seek their lives and spread out to other wetlands that do have water”, such as l’Albufera, which this winter received the biggest flood for rice cultivation in recent years. It was not uncommon to see them spend seasons in the lake for years, but now there are more, they have been around longer and, for the first time, they have bred in the Racó de l’Olla area. They have arrived in Valencian territory after a long journey and, although they have temporarily established their “base camp” in Valencia, they continue to cover many kilometers a day: they usually go to Elche to eat and can fly to Oran, in Algeria, in one night.

But not everything that surrounds the flamingos in l’Albufera is cause for celebration. To begin with, explains the person in charge of SEO BirdLife, because the presence of these birds is not innocuous for the environment: “They have a way of eating that removes the funds, and that releases nutrients that cloud the water.” That the water is clean is not only an aesthetic concern: a cloudy lake prevents sunlight from passing to the bottom, and that does not allow some species of underwater plants to live, which, in turn, need some birds to feed. The movement of the flamingos in the funds when eating, in addition, can prevent the growth of rice in the cultivation fields, where they usually settle.

Due to its location, the two main European migratory routes overlap (the East Atlantic and the Mediterranean and Black Sea), making it a highly valuable enclave for the conservation of migratory waterfowl.

Monica Torres

In any case, Giménez anticipates that the flamingos will prefer other areas, with saltier water, to establish themselves in the long term, and he believes that there is no need to “make a drama” if fewer flamingos are seen in the lake in the coming years. Not only is it a law of life, but the opposite could be unsustainable in the Albufera area.

But l’Albufera lives not only on flamingos and, until spring, 121,329 specimens of 60 species of birds wintered there, record numbers that Mario Giménez also qualifies. “Yes, it is a record number, but there we have flamingos, herons, seagulls, ducks, and each one tells us different stories,” he warns.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

One of these “stories” is that of the red duck and the common coot, which used to be found in the wetland by thousands and now only by dozens, because they lack food: the waters of the lake, when cloudy, hide the plants underwater from the sun and kill them. Another is that of some “birds” such as the royal warbler or the mustachioed warbler, which live in flooded and well-populated reedbeds, and find less and less dense bushes. The herons live a similar story: although they continue to find larvae and fish to eat in the rice paddy, the effect of sulfates in the soil means that the number of chicks they manage to raise has been reduced by half in 30 years. The stories that can be told if the evolution of these species is observed, in short, are sometimes closer to drama than comedy.

Manage without instruction manual

The day-to-day life of an ecosystem like l’Albufera is not easy, let alone managing it “without an instruction manual”, as denounced by Acció Ecologista – Agró technicians Matthieu Lassalle and Eva Tudela. Despite the difficulty, the work of this organization and SEO BirdLife in the Tancat de la Pipa reserve has managed to create a micro-space, 40 hectares compared to the 21,000 natural park, with the best water, flora and fauna conditions, the closest thing to a luxury hotel for birds. It is a model that could be exported to the entire Albufera, but changes are needed. “You could start by reorienting crops to a more sustainable production,” says Lassalle. Likewise, it is not necessary to sulfate every day on the specks, which are a refuge for insects that can help against pests, he points out. Still, bats can be just as effective at controlling infections as chemicals, he adds.

The priority so that not only flamingos can lead a good life in the park is to put the links of a “broken chain” back together. This is how the ecosystem of l’Albufera is defined by Eva Tudela, who explains that the rupture of the natural order in the wetland occurred, above all, in the 1970s, as a result of greater contamination of residential, urban and industrial waters that ended up entering contact with the lake. “Lakes need quality water, as well as quantity,” she points out, and concludes that l’Albufera has had both types of problem over time.

Now, for ecologists, the great lesson to be learned from the flamingos in l’Albufera is that they are not alone. That these birds have made the lake their home because they have found more water than in other places, but that the amount of water, by itself, is not enough for other inhabitants of the wetland. “We are the final link in the water system: water that has already been used for other uses is supplied to the wetlands and sometimes arrives in poor condition or in small quantities,” explains Eva Tudela. Quantity and quality of water, fauna and flora, make up the true x-ray of the state of the natural park, which goes beyond the flamingos. What should be celebrated, for SEO BirdLife and Acció Ecologista, is that the flamingos have attracted attention to l’Albufera. It could serve, they conclude, so that wetlands stop being “the last monkey in the water chain.”

The Tancat de la Pipa, in l’Albufera. Monica Torres

El Tancat de la Pipa: a paradise

Although they have bred in the Racó de l’Olla, the flamingos are a common image of recent days in the Tancat de la Pipa, a 40-hectare reserve with various freshwater habitats that have the best conditions in the entire natural park. The secret, according to Acció Ecologista – Agró technician Matthieu Lassalle, lies in the green filters, ten hectares planted with reeds, bulrush, rushes or lilies, vegetation through which the water that arrives “laden with organic matter” from the rest of the land passes through. l’Albufera. The vegetation “cleans” that water and, as a result, this redoubt contains the cleanest waters in the park and half the breeding population of species such as the red duck or the common coot. Now, also to the flamingos, for whom “the rice paddy is good for feeding but, when the crops dry up, they find themselves with 14,000 hectares of l’Albufera where they can no longer be and they have to look for a living”.