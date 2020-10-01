The day of 2 October is very special because on this day, along with the birthday of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the former Prime Minister of the country, is also celebrated on 2 October (2 October). The impressive personality of Lal Bahadur Shastri can be gauged from the fact that his views and fearlessness were praised even in foreign countries.

Lal Bahadur Shastri chanting ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’

Lal Bahadur Shastri devoted his entire life to the service of the poor. Shastri was born on 2 October 1904 in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, to Sharada Prasad and Ramdulari Devi. Lal Bahadur Shastri has a special contribution in the independence of the country. In the year 1920, Shastri joined the freedom struggle of India. Among the movements he played an important role in the freedom struggle, the Non-Cooperation Movement of 1921, the Dandi March of 1930 and the Quit India Movement of 1942 are notable. It was Shastri who gave the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ to the country.

Come, know their thoughts-

If any one person is left to be called untouchable in some form, then India will have to bow its head in shame.

Every work has its own dignity and one gets satisfaction in doing every task to its full potential.

Instead of fighting amongst ourselves for the progress of the country, we have to fight poverty, disease and ignorance.

Loyalty to the nation comes before all the loyalties and it is absolute loyalty because no one can wait to see what they get in return.