Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020: On July 8, the birth date of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of the country, is written in school documents. However, the entire country celebrates his birth anniversary on 2 October. Questions have been raised many times before about this. However, Shastriji’s family tells his birth date only on October 2.

His date of birth was written on 8 July 1903 in the primary school in PDDU Nagar, Chandauli, where Shastriji was admitted. After this, he also studied in Harishchandra Inter College and Railway Inter College and the date of birth was also written there only on 8 July. Convenor of Lal Bahadur Smriti Sansthan, Dr. Anil Yadav said that the date of birth of Shastri ji is July 8 and it should be organized on the same day.

In this regard, Shastri’s son Anil Shastri says that Babuji’s date of birth is only two October. We celebrate his birth on this day in the family. Father’s maternal grandfather or maternal uncle mistakenly recorded the date of birth on July 8 in the primary school. He said that I remember when I was younger, Dad along with Jawaharlal Nehru went to Rajghat to pay homage to Bapu. There Panditji said to Babuji that, oh Lal Bahadur, today is also your birthday. In response, Babuji said that today is the birthday of the Father of the Nation, then it is the birthday of the whole country. On this, Panditji embraced him and wished him good luck.

Shastri’s birthplace is neglected

Shastri’s birthplace is lying neglected in the town’s Kudhakala (Central Colony). Currently no member of his maternal grandmother lives here. President of Lal Bahadur Shastri Seva Trust, Krishna Gupta says that many times, besides the Central and State Governments, a letter has been sought to memorialize Shastri’s birthplace by giving letters to the Governor.