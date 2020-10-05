It has been disappointing for India’s emerging badminton player Lakshya Sen to lose the rhythm due to the brakes on the games due to the Kovid-19 epidemic but he is eagerly awaiting the Denmark Open starting on 13 October. He said that he is waiting to play with full power in the international badminton being restored with the Denmark Open.

For this 19-year-old, 2019 was a great one, when he won the BWF World Tour 100 title in five tournaments, including two titles. With this spectacular performance, he reached 32nd in the world rankings, but then due to the epidemic, sports activities stopped in March.

Lakshya, who has reached 27th place in the world rankings, said, “It was disappointing because there was no tournament due to the virus. It is the same for everyone though. Now Denmark Open is happening, so I hope we will get to play.



The Uttarakhand player also defeated Asian Games gold medalist Jonathan Christie in the Badminton Asia Team Championship and gave a tough fight to former world champion Victor Axelsen in the All England Championship. Goal is leaving no stone unturned to return from the Denmark Open after seven months.

He said, ‘It took me two weeks for the game to return to normal. Now I am ready to give my best and face whatever will happen. This is the first competition for everyone, so I can’t expect anything. ‘



When asked about fitness, he said, ‘I have improved a lot in this matter and I am in a better position than last year. I participated in many tournaments in 2019, so it was about keeping it up and continuing the game. ‘

He said, ‘I will know about my game only when the tournament starts. The feedback from here will allow me to compare my level with the previous year. So I am waiting for the Denmark Open to test my game. ‘

Goal will start his campaign against France’s Krito Popov, who won the first medal for his country at the World Junior Championships last year. Lakshya said, ‘It is a good draw but many top players are not playing. I have experience playing against Popov. My record is 2-1 against him. Right now I am thinking of only one match.

After this, Lakshya will also play in SaarLorLux Open which will be played in Germany from October 27 to November 1. He is the defending winner of this tournament. He said, ‘I will defend the Super-100 title for the first time at SaralorLux. So, I am very excited. Some other Indian players are also participating in it. I am waiting for the tournament.