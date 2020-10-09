In Bollywood, the issue of nepotism and drugs are currently in the limelight and meanwhile, the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s most inspired film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ was released on Friday. By the time the news was written, the trailer has seen about 1.8 million people in 4 hours. After the release of the trailer of ‘Laxmi Bomb’, there was a special look. Actually, the number of likes and dislikes of the trailer is not showing, ie this time the numbers are missing. This clearly shows that this step has been taken due to fear of Boycott. Let me tell you that due to nepotism in Bollywood, there was a lot of opposition from ‘Road 2′ to ’empty yellow’.

‘Road 2’ suffered

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, there is a lot of anger among people about Bollywood. People say that Sushant lost his life due to nepotism and ousides. After his death, the trailers of the films were started by people to start dislikes. The recently released ‘Sadak 2’ suffered as a result. The film’s trailer is the third most disliked video in the world. Apart from this, it is the most disliked video on YouTube in India.

Akshay Kumar was afraid of the film

Recently, Akshay Kumar released a video on social media. In the video, Akshay Kumar has supported Bollywood. In this, he says that it is not that everyone associated with Bollywood takes drugs. In the Akshay video on the Bollywood drugs connection, he says that there is no problem of drugs in the industry. This does not mean that all people take drugs. The same thing of Akshay has gone viral to Sushant Singh Rajput fans. After this, there were talk of ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ bycot and banning of the film on social media.

Numbers not visible in like-dislikes

In the film trailer of ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ ‘Boycott’ Fear Cause, a measure has been taken to show the number of likes and dislikes. With this you can like or dislik the film trailer but you will not see the number of likes and dislikes.

Sushant’s film trailer made world record in terms of likes

Let’s say that Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’ was released on July 24. At the same time, the trailer of the film was released on 6 July. The trailer was well received by the people and made a world record. Actually, the trailer of ‘Dil Bechara’ became the first video in the world to cross 1 million likes on YouTube in just 98 minutes.