Lakot The strike starting on Tuesday means a loss of income for Tuija Reiman from Espoo

HS asked readers how the strike in kindergartens and schools starting on Tuesday will affect everyday life. For many, the situation is causing stress and memories of the beginning of a pandemic.

Espoo Tuija Reimanin is forced to take unpaid leave on Tuesday. It knows the loss of income for the parents of four children. Reiman, who works shift work in the banking sector, cannot take children to work.

Reiman’s children are four, six, nine and eleven years old.

Before the strike on Friday was confirmed, Reiman had tentatively discussed with his employer unpaid leave or the possibility of taking four-hour evening shifts.

“Of course, the salary is wasted, because driving back and forth to my grandmother’s place in another place costs almost the same as what I get paid for that time,” says Reiman.

Reiman’s mother and grandmother of the children are in working life themselves, so she can’t take care of the children during the day, and Reiman has no other help.

Tuesday The strike will close schools and a large part of kindergartens in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Oulu, Rovaniemi, Tampere and Turku.

Respondents to the HS survey say the situation is stressful and anxious. Taking care of children on holiday also reminds many of the onset of a pandemic.

“The combination of childcare and work again, like during a pandemic. Time, on the other hand, has to stretch its strength. ” “You have to take care of the work and with your left hand entertain and feed the child. This causes more stress in an otherwise stressful life. This is taken from the backs of families again, there isn’t much left to take. ”

Multi says there has been no way to prepare for the care of the children. Not all parents can work remotely, and not all children can be included in the workplace. Also, not all grandparents or acquaintances are available.

In families with two parents, many said they would stay home alternately. However, in all families it is not possible.

In most collective agreements, family reasons for absenteeism have not been agreed to be paid. If childcare cannot be arranged, it may be possible for the home to remain unpaid by law.

Indeed, in the HS survey, some said they planned to take unpaid leave.

“I have to hope to get unpaid time off work. A childless supervisor is usually not happy about anything related to children so it will be awkward. [Lasta] cannot be included in the job and I guess there are few jobs that a four-year-old can take. ”

Strike also affects the accumulation of older work.

“The medical mother has canceled half of her patient visits, meaning she goes early in the morning to do paperwork and holds an appointment in the morning, then rushes home to free her entrepreneur from work. So the parents work part-time and change their children’s shifts. ” “My own working time bank is down to 16 hours and my wife’s internship is a bit stagnant.” “My spouse has to do part-time work, and I myself have to try to do telecommuting that requires concentration to entertain a lively child in kindergarten. I guess I have to monitor a large part of the night to get the job done. ”

However, many said they were on the side of the strikers.

“Our three-year-old group has been pulling out of the group without a teacher all year, and the last lesson from the preschooler group resigned on its first day of work. We have also had to bring the child home earlier because the kindergarten has been closed in the past due to staff shortages. That cannot continue. ”

Only responses from respondents who had left contact information have been used in the story.