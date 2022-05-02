Lakot The strike is about more than just wages, says native language teacher Sanna Luoma-aho-Nyman: “Schools cannot be just places for children”

Working conditions in many schools have become almost intolerable, says native language teacher Sanna Luoma-aho-Nyman.

Tuesday The large-scale strike in the field of education, which begins, means that countless teachers and students from all over Finland will stay at home.

However, the tasks at Tesoma School in Tampere do not end, and many teachers come to their workplaces to strike.

One of them is a mother tongue lecturer Sanna Luoma-aho-Nymanwhich, however, begins the first day of strike from home.

“I’ll make sure things start spinning and that the vest and other strike props can be shared,” he says on the phone.

It is also important for Luoma-aho-Nyman that people understand why teachers want to go on strike.

The labor dispute in the municipal sector has not been resolved and the matter is currently being resolved by the Conciliation Board. A separate strike for private schools will also begin on Tuesday, as the teachers ’union (OAJ) rejected a conciliation motion in a labor dispute on Friday.

As a result, the majority of teachers take up industrial action in virtually all of Finland’s largest cities.

This is also the case at Tesoma School, which is the largest integrated school in the Tampere region. There are about 1,400 students and more than a hundred teachers.

Sanna Luoma-aho-Nyman teaches 7th-9th grade students their mother tongue. In addition, he is a trade union activist sitting on the board of the local organization of the OAJ. However, in the interview, he speaks as an individual and as one of the teachers in the school, and does not comment on the bargaining goals of the workers ’organization.

“ “The nature of the work has become really fragmented and heavy.”

In addition to wages, the labor struggle is about wider problems affecting the school as a workplace, Luoma-aho-Nyman says.

“If you look at the starting salaries of early childhood education and beginner class teachers, they clearly have the most room for improvement. I think the lowest grades need to be raised. But I personally emphasize that the nature of the work has become very fragmented and heavy. ”

With the change in the nature of work, he is referring to a situation in which there has been a constant increase in the number of things outside the actual teaching work.

According to Luoma-aho-Nyman, the nature of the work has become fragmented and heavy.

One the problem is that schools are partly funded by projects, which means that teachers also have additional project-related responsibilities.

According to Luoma-aho-Nyman, there is nothing wrong with the projects, but the problem is that their impact on the workload of teachers is not fully understood.

“Another factor influencing the work is that there are a growing number of symptomatic students in the school who are in need of psychiatric help. Many of them are rehabilitating at school, and that in itself is a great and important thing, but in reality many do not get help with their problems, ”says Luoma-aho-Nyman.

He reminds that members of the Public Sector Consultative Organization, Yuko, are also going on strike. These include school curators and psychologists.

The third drawback he raises is the ever-increasing use of digital tools that has distracted from the actual teaching work.

“ “I am sorry for everyone whose daily life is messed up, but on the other hand, the strike is also meant to cause challenges.”

“Schools can’t just be places for children,” says Luoma-aho-Nyman.

Luoma-aho-Nyman says he understands well that the widespread industrial action is also irritating, as it is not possible to stay home to take care of out – of – school children in all jobs.

During the corona restrictions, he took care of the teacher’s work from home. At the same time, one had to take care of the schooling of one’s own children in exceptional circumstances.

“My three children are already teenagers, and I can only imagine what it would be like if they were ten years younger. I am sorry for everyone whose daily life is messed up, but on the other hand, the strike is also meant to cause challenges, ”he says.

With these prospects, the education strike is set to continue next Monday. During that time, teachers in Tesoma take turns to strike, although the main purpose is to tell passers-by and parents why they are on strike at all.

No one is actually prevented from teaching. The atmosphere among the teachers is positive and encouraging, and the feedback from outsiders has also been largely positive, Luoma-aho-Nyman says.

“Schools can’t just be places for children. With this labor struggle, we are showing that we teachers are important in other ways as well. ”