Lakot The large-scale strike, which starts on Tuesday, closes schools and kindergartens in several cities, among other things:

Tomorrow, Tuesday, a large-scale strike will begin in the metropolitan area, as well as in six other major cities, closing schools and a large number of kindergartens, among other things. HS collected questions and answers about the strike.

Who is all on strike?

Reported to last a week the strike applies about 81,000 employees. According to the Teachers’ Union (OAJ), more than 22,000 of them are teachers. According to the organizations, the strike in the Helsinki metropolitan area has 31,000 employees, of whom 11,400 are teachers.

In addition to teachers, the strike has a wide range of other municipal professionals. At least early childhood education teachers, babysitters, teachers, social workers, librarians and institutional caretakers will go on strike.

The strike also includes employees in real estate services, food services, social and health care, and urban youth, sports and cultural services.

The strike involves trade unions belonging to the Public Sector Consultative Organization Juko, such as the Teachers’ Trade Union (OAJ) and Akava’s special sectors, as well as Jyty, a trade union belonging to the Public Sector Union (Jau), and JHL.

At the same time, a separate strike for private schools in Helsinki and Tampere is about to begin on Tuesday.

What do the strikers demand?

In addition to the general line, ie general increases of at least 2%, strikers want a wage program that raises wages over several years.

The Public and Welfare Association JHL – on whose behalf Jau is negotiating – has called for general increases of more than 2% and a multi-annual salary program on top of that, an additional 4.7% a year.

Juko, a negotiating organization for public sector educators, has not published its exact targets for salary increases or the salary program.

Chairman of the group Olli Luukkainen has stated that the municipal sector I agree lower increases than others. Luukkainen is also the chairman of the OAJ, a trade union.

“It is well known that the two per cent level has now moved. The state and the church made general increases of 2% without a strike, and now the employer is not ready for that either, ”Luukkainen told HS.

A salary program would also be desired for teachers. According to Luukkainen, the next collective agreement in the industry could be two years and the salary program at least three, preferably 4-6 years.

Read more: The chairman of the OAJ thinks it is time to demand more wages if necessary, even with a strike: “There is always a crisis, smaller or bigger”

Caregivers who have previously been on strike have also presented a payroll program for the SOTO sector. A five-year salary program would raise the base salary level by 3.6 percent annually in addition to normal contract increases.

The nursing organizations canceled the second phase of the strike a couple of weeks ago and have now announced they are preparing for a mass withdrawal.

Typically, the municipal wage solution is common, ie one professional group has not risen above the others. Now that caregivers have exited the common front with their tough demands, other unions representing public sector workers are also demanding substantial pay increases because they cannot overshadow caregivers ’demands.

How long will the strike last?

The strike in the municipal sector will begin on May 3 and, according to current information, will last until May 9. Strikes can, in principle, end earlier than announced if a conciliation proposal is made in the conciliation, which is accepted by both parties.

The labor dispute in the municipal sector is resolved by a conciliation board chaired by the Undersecretary of State Elina Pylkkänen from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. The progress of mediation has hardly been reported.

Which cities are affected by the strike?

Municipal employees are on strike in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kauniainen, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Oulu, Rovaniemi, Tampere and Turku. The strike in the private education sector affects Helsinki and Tampere.

How will the strike affect different services?

The strike will close numerous services in the metropolitan area in addition to schools and kindergartens. Some kindergartens are intended to be kept open to children whose care cannot be arranged in any other way.

There are no morning or afternoon activities. At the secondary level, teaching can be arranged mainly as distance learning or students study independently.

Swimming pools, indoor sports facilities, youth facilities, libraries and city museums are largely closed, and cultural events have been canceled or postponed. There are some exceptions to this that cities have announced.

The strike may also have an impact on social and health services. Reserved reception hours at health centers and clinics, for example, are normally held. If time is canceled or operations change, customers, their close associates and housing units are contacted directly.

The strike has a broad impact on all of Stara’s operations at the City of Helsinki’s construction services company. It is reflected, for example, in the clutter of public areas and city spaces.