Lakot Kirsi Vuorinen’s family is cared for by grandmother during the strike, five-year-old Nelli Roos went to the grocery store to help her mother

The education strike that began on Tuesday prompted parents to make quick fixes to arrange childcare.

Helsinki Nelli Roos, 5, left for work instead of kindergarten on Tuesday morning.

Rose’s mother Johanna Juntunen works as the head of the cash register department at K-Supermarket Herta in Herttoniemi, Helsinki. He decided to take his children to work on Tuesday, as the strike, which began on Tuesday in the municipal sector, had given the city advance notice that only some of the city’s daycare centers could be kept open.

“When it wasn’t known how many staff would be there and how many children would fit in, I decided not to take the child there at six in the morning,” says Juntunen.

Juntunen’s spouse is an entrepreneur and his job description did not allow the child to be taken to work. The arrangement suited Juntunen’s job description and the employer.

“I talk a lot about work at home, so Nelli knows what’s being done there, and her co-workers are familiar with her name. “

Nelli Roos, 5, did office work on Tuesday at K-Supermarket Herta in Herttoniemi, writing down the names of her mother Johanna Juntunen’s colleagues.

Nelli Roos was able to help with the store, for example with a bread shelf.

Nelli Roosin the working day included office tasks, such as writing down the names of Juntunen’s colleagues. He managed to help Juntunen’s colleagues, for example, in the bread department and in arranging cereal packages, as well as collecting e-commerce.

Nelli Roos’ working day was shorter than Juntunen’s working day, because after half a day Juntunen’s spouse got his own work done and took the child home. In this way, the responsibility for the care of the child was halved.

Juntunen says that the child enjoyed the day at work.

“It was wonderful to see how my own child works in new situations and how he gets along with strangers. It went really well. ”

Juntunen also encourages other parents to take their children to work if teleworking is not possible and if their own work allows it.

“It’s a big deal for a child to see where a parent is actually working.”

However, Juntunen thinks that Nelli Roos will not be seen at work every day this week. For at least a couple of days, Juntunen’s mother is coming to day care.

“Many other co-workers have also been a great help to their grandparents,” says Juntunen.

When mother of two children Kirsi Vuorinen heard of the start of the education strike, he was struck by despair. At least a mild one.

Vuorinen works in expert positions, and her husband is in day care as a doctor in health care.

For the 2- and 5-year-old children of a family living in western Helsinki, an alternative to the early childhood education offered by the kindergarten had to be invented.

“My husband can’t work remotely, so I would have been the one left to take care of the children,” Vuorinen says.

Soil frost On May Day, Vuorinen began to find out if it would be possible to get a caregiver home during the strike through the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare (MLL).

“As you might imagine, all the caregivers were busy,” she says.

However, the situation turned to victory in Vuorinen’s family through difficulties. The children’s grandmother came from Tammela near Forssa on Tuesday morning to take care of her grandchildren.

“Yes, I feel really relieved right now. My mother was the last straw after it turned out that she could not get a caregiver through MLL, ”says Vuorinen.

Her mother is scheduled to stay as a childcare worker until Friday.

“Monday is still a question mark, and I understand the strike will continue then. I’m still trying to get a nurse for that day through MLL. If there is no caregiver through them, it is probably me who will take care of the children. ”

Mountainous hopes that society will take better account of parents’ resilience.

“It feels like there’s an emergency all the time. Besides, the grandparents of many families are elderly and may live far away. It’s something that has received very little attention, ”he says.

Kirsi Vuorinen said on Tuesday that she was primarily relieved. The grandmother of the children will help the family until Friday.

According to Vuorinen, society assumes that grandparents are available and ready to come to the rescue, even at short notice.

“Most of it boils to grandma’s envy. Today, only a small minority of grandparents live next door and are in such good condition that they can take care of their grandchildren, ”she says.

Despite all the gray hair caused by the strike, Vuorinen is strongly of the opinion that a solution must be found to the wage dispute behind the strike.

“The female-dominated sectors really deserve an increase and there needs to be the political will to get the funding base in place,” she says.