Sunday, May 1, 2022
Lakot How does a strike in kindergartens and schools affect your family’s daily life? HS asks to prepare for the strike

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in World Europe
The strike will start on Tuesday in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Oulu, Rovaniemi, Tampere and Turku.

29.4. 14:58 | Updated 9:26

Next the strike in kindergartens and schools starting this week may know the difficulties for parents of young children.

The strike starts on Tuesday not only in the Helsinki metropolitan area, but also in Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Oulu, Rovaniemi, Tampere and Turku. The strike lasts a week.

How is your family prepared for the fact that after school, teachers in children’s schools and kindergarten teachers will be on strike? How does a strike affect your family’s daily life? Answer the HS survey.

