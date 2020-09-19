The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a fraudster who lured hundreds of people into hunting by luring 60% of the profits every year. The fraudster lost about 60 crore rupees to these people. According to STF, gang leader Hariom Yadav has been arrested from Chandpur village of Sultanpur Road at around 5 am on Saturday.

A mobile phone, five checkbooks, a passbook, Aadhaar card and laptop have been recovered from the accused. According to STF, Yadav, director of Alaska Real State Private Limited, Alaska Commodities and Alaska Enterprises, grabbed Rs 60 crore from about 600 people. A case was registered against him in the police station Gosaiganj in Lucknow.



This is how the whole web of fraud was laid

Yadav told the STF in the interrogation that in the year 2018, he formed several companies in the name of Alaska Real State, Alaska Commodities and Alaska Enterprises and opened offices of these companies in Gosaiganj, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai in Lucknow. He said that by investing in these companies, by luring them a profit of 60% per annum, they should deposit about 60 crores in these companies by the year 2020.