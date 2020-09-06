Highlights: Sensational incident occurred in Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh

Former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra beaten to death due to land dispute

Former MLA’s family accused police of complicity with attackers

Lakhimpur Kheri

Sensational incidents have come to light in Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra was allegedly murdered here due to a land dispute. At the same time, his son was also beaten to death. The family members of the former MLA have accused the police of conniving with the attackers. On the other hand, the SP of Lakhimpur says that the former MLA who arrived during the dispute in the ground dispute suddenly fell. When he was taken to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

According to the information, this whole incident is of Trikolia Padhua of Tehsil Palia of Lakhimpur Kheri. Here Nirvendra Kumar Mishra alias Munna, an Independent twice from the Legislative Assembly and once a MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket, was brutally beaten to death on Sunday. His son has also suffered deep injuries due to beating of bullies. The family members of the former MLA accused the local police of supporting the attackers. Also said that the police rescued the attackers and took them away from here.

SP’s statement is completely different from the allegation

On the other hand, the SP of Lakhimpur said that there was a dispute between the two parties in the ground dispute. Meanwhile, former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra reached the spot and suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police are involved in the investigation of the matter.