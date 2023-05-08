A pivotal game at the Crypto.com Arena: the feeling is that the fate of the entire series between LA and Golden State depends on this match

There’s one thing that the Lakers-Warriors series has taught us so far: every game is ready to overturn the expectations that had been created about it. Even race-3 was no less in this sense: few would have expected another blowout — this time with roles reversed — after that of race-2. Instead, Ham’s team gave back to the reigning champions the 30 points behind them collected in the previous episode and the match actually lasted two quarters and a half.

The analysis — Kerr re-proposed the short quintet for game-2, with JaMychal Green starting and Looney on the bench. But the greater intensity of the Lakers, the adjustments of coach Ham – who varied the rotations by re-proposing Lonnie Walker IV – and above all a once again dominant Davis colored the match yellow-violet. In addition, on the Golden State side, the bad evening in terms of percentages of Klay Thompson and partly Steph Curry, and the foul problems of Draymond Green should be noted. See also F1 | Horner: "That's why Max stopped before Perez"

Lakers-Warriors, the prediction — In addition to a rediscovered Davis (25 points, 4 blocks and 13 rebounds), the Lakers were able to count on D’Angelo Russell in great form especially in the first quarter and on a “surgical” LeBron James, who was able to wait for the game and put the signature in the decisive moments. What to expect from this race-4? We would like to re-propose the prediction made for game 3, i.e. that of a more balanced game this time: it is true that for neither of them it is an inside-or-out game, it is just as true however that winning it can make the difference for the continuation of the series. Instead of focusing on the margin, however, let’s focus on the Over total points: so far, in the previous three, the average points have been 226.6 per game. For game 4 the odds on Over 226.5 (including any overtime) are 1.75 on Sisal, 1.78 on Netbet, 1.80 on bet365. See also Cassani: "Vittorio was elegance, not just on the bike. And I fell in love with cycling thanks to him"

Lakers-Warriors, the odds — As for game-3, also for game-4 (scheduled in the night between Monday and Tuesday at 4:00 Italian at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles) the bookmakers weigh the field factor and lean towards the Lakers: on the boards of the main betting sites yellow and purple are favorites with odds between 1.56 of Planetwin365 and 1.71 of LeoVegas. The average odds on other blackboards is 1.65. The Warriors’ victory instead comes at 2.35 on bet365, starting from 2.20 on Pokerstars Sport and Starcasinó Bet. Beware of the overtime hypothesis, which has never occurred so far: the draw at the end of the 48′ is worth 14.32 on Netbet and Sportbet.

The protagonists — In game-3 he finished with 21 points and 6/11 from the field, but in the first quarter — for the first time in all his playoff games — he didn’t hit a single shot: as anticipated, LeBron James waited for the game, but as he himself said it was not a prepared strategy. The Over 26.5 points of the King is worth 1.90 on Betway and Snai. 21 points in game-3 also for D’Angelo Russell: for him the threshold set by the bookmakers is 16.5 points: at least 17 points from the yellow-violet guard are worth 1.85 on Sisal, 1.87 on Planetwin365 and Betway. After Saturday’s bad evening, a reaction is expected from one of Golden State’s two splash brothers: Klay Thompson’s Over 20.5 is worth 1.53 on Sportbet and 1.56 on Netbet. See also F1 | Sainz: "It's important to run in the wet after Singapore"

