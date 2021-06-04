Los Angeles (AFP)

The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers and its star LeBron James were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs in the NBA, after losing to the Phoenix Suns 110-113, their fourth in a series of confrontations between them, and the Denver Nuggets joined the qualifiers by defeating their host 126-115.

Devin Booker was the man of the match by scoring 47 points for the Suns, while the “King” James Lakers was the best in the Lakers’ ranks with 29 points, but the defending champion last season could not compensate for the 22-point difference in the first quarter, and lost his fourth match against two victories in a series of quarter-final confrontations. Western Region Final.

This is the fifth time in the history of the league that a title holder has been eliminated at this stage during the following season, and a quarter of a team achieved this negative number, as it was preceded by the San Antonio Spurs (2000 and 2015), the Miami Heat (2007), and the Dallas Mavericks (2012).

“To be honest, that’s the way we wanted it,” Booker said after the match. He added: “We knew we wouldn’t get where we want to without going through them, and it happened in the first round. It was a tough match along the way. Once they got ahead 2-1, we had to reorganize and do everything right, and we went in and fought back.”

And James, who won his fourth league title, when he led the Lakers to victory in the Orlando health bubble last season, had not lost before in the first round of playoffs in 14 previous participations. It is clear that the Lakers were affected by the absence of their other star Anthony Davis, who was decided to participate in the match at the last minute, after he was absent from the field since the second half of the fourth game due to a strain in the thigh muscle.

But the injury was clear in the match, and he did not complete 6 minutes of it without scoring any point, to take the Suns lead by 22 points in the first quarter.

“He’s a warrior,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of Davis. It was hard for him to move. We did everything we could from a therapeutic point of view to ease it up and we were hoping some adrenaline would help him in the match, but he definitely wasn’t moving well at all to start the match.

For his part, Davis said: “I wanted to do what I could.” I never felt satisfied, but the competitive nature inside of me wanted to go out and help the team as best I could, but my body didn’t help me. Davies and James confirmed that the series of injuries, along with absences due to Covid-19 health protocols in the league, prevented last season’s champions from imposing their capabilities and defending the title.

James considered that it was clear that we failed to achieve our goal, but we tried to do everything we could to be the best we could. Booker scored eight of nine attempts in the first quarter, including six three-pointers. The Suns advanced 36-14 in the first quarter, making the task difficult for the Lakers.

The Suns won three consecutive games to reach the second round for the first time since 2010, when they fell to the Lakers themselves in the Western Conference Final in their last appearance in the playoffs. “I’ve been working all my life for this moment, so this wasn’t the time to give it up,” Booker said.

“Many hours of sacrificing so much in life for this game,” he added. So I wanted to bet everything tonight.” And the Suns set up a next-round meeting with the Denver Nuggets, who knocked out the Portland Trail Blazers, when they finished their sixth game 126-115. Serbian Nikola Jokic scored 36 points for the Nuggets, along with 8 rebounds and six assists.

Michael Porter Jr scored 22 of his 26 points in the first quarter, and Monty Morris added 22 points after coming on as a substitute. Jokic scored 20 points in the third quarter that contributed to the victory.

The Serbian said after the match: We scored some points in crucial times, it was a team effort. The Trail Blazers grabbed a 14-point lead early in the third quarter, but the Nuggets rose up at the end by scoring 14 points compared to 4 for its host, reducing the difference to three points (98-101), then starting the fourth game 8-2 to snatch the lead and keep it until it ended in In favor of him by 14 points (28-14) and thus the match by 11 points.

Jokic considered that no one can eradicate our fighting spirit. We play and fight. This is what we do. We will never give up.

Damian Lillard scored 28 points for the Blazers along with 13 assists, CJ McCollum added 21 points, Norman Powell 17 points, and Carmelo Anthony 14 points.