Failure is still too fresh to be fully processed. The 2021-22 Lakers aren’t on file yet, but they are already the biggest disaster in franchise history, a star-studded team built with the idea of ​​winning the title that can’t even make it into the top 10 of the Western Conference weaker in recent years. If the present is black, however, the future risks being even more so. Despite LeBron James, at 37 he still played a protagonist in the field and father of the franchise.