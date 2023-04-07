After loss to the Clippers, LeBron James and teammates are in seventh place half a game behind the other LA team and Golden State

Two games at the end of the regular season in the NBA and the race to the West becomes incandescent. From fifth to ninth position there are many teams still in the fight: Clippers (42-38), Golden State (42-38), Lakers (41-39), New Orleans (41-39) and Minnesota (40-40). The fourth force in the Western Conference is Phoenix (45-35), which will surely close the regular season in that position: the Suns have detached the others from the streak (still open) of seven straight victories. And in the night they will visit the Lakers.

The prediction — Different reasons, therefore: Phoenix has nothing more to ask for in the regular season (both third place and fifth place are too distant, three games), while Los Angeles must win to hope to enter the top six and therefore avoid the play -in. However, a few hours before the start of the match, it is not yet clear whether LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play: both are considered “questionable”, clearly their absence would complicate things. And the curiosity is so great in seeing against the King and Kevin Durant: the two have not faced each other since December 2018, when they played respectively in Cleveland and Golden State. Net of KD, however, the difference in motivations could be decisive tonight: therefore watch out for the victory of the Lakers with a 5.5 handicap, given at 1.71 by Novibet, 1.70 by Better and GoldBet. See also Pokémon, the winners of the European championships: two Italians in the final

The odds of Lakers-Suns — Despite the difference in the standings and the recent super performance of Phoenix, therefore, all the main betting sites see the Lakers as decidedly favorites: the victory of Los Angeles is given at 1.37 by Bet365, 1.34 by Netbet and 1.30 by Sisal. The yellow-purples got the better of it a few days ago, on 23 March again at home, after losing the two away games of the season. Here the odds for the success of the Suns are 3.55 for GoldBet, 3.45 for LeoVegas and 3.40 for Betfair.

April 7

