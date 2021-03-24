Los Angeles (AFP)

The Los Angeles Lakers, the defending champion, suffered a third consecutive defeat, and came at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans 111-128 in the NBA, which saw new victories for the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets away from home.

He is waiting to return to the “Staples Center”, where he plays four consecutive matches, the first of which is against the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers, leaders of the Eastern Province, winning “Tuesday” over the Golden State Warriors 108-98, thanks to Tobias Harris “25 points and 13 rebounds”, and Australian Ben Simmons “22 with 8 rebounds », me to preach a fourth defeat in his last five matches, far from his stronghold.

With the absence of his star LeBron James, who suffered a Saturday injury, he would be kept away for several weeks, and subsequently joined by the other injured Anthony Davis and the Spaniard Marc Gasol, the defending champion suffered against Pelicans who reached the difference between him and his guest up to 30 points in the second half of the match in which former Lakers player Brandon starred Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Ingram presented his best match in terms of scoring, after he knocked his former team’s basket by 36 points, while Williamson became the first player under the age of 21 in the history of the league to score 20 points or more for 21 consecutive games, by ending the meeting with 27 points and 9 rebounds.

In the absence of the former Lakers player Luonzo Paul due to injury, Nickel Alexander-Walker (18 points), Keira Lewis Jr. (16) and Jackson Hayes (15 in 19 minutes) played a key role in the 19 th victory for the Pelicans in 43 games, while Montrezel Harel was “18 points”, Kyle Kozma and Markiev Morris “16 each” is the best in the Lakers’ ranks, but that was not enough to spare the defending champion his 16th defeat in 44 matches.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel stressed the need for his team to improve offensively in the absence of James and Davis, and said: Being organized in attack is probably my priority for the time being, we will maintain our positivity, we have great confidence in this group, and we can win even in the absence of LeBron and any Dee Davis.

The Phoenix Suns continued their brilliance this season, especially away from home, where they won their seventh away from home, and came at the expense of the Miami Heat, runners-up to 110-100.

The last time Phoenix won seven consecutive games away from home, it dates back to early 2007, when his players Devin Booker and Michael Bridges were 10 years old.

Phoenix owes the 29th victory this season to Booker and Deandrie Eton, who scored 23 and 17 points, respectively, with 16 rebounds. Former Hit player Jay Crowder “13 points” and Bridges “12” also contributed to putting Monty Williams’ team two games away from Utah Jazz. Western Region leader.