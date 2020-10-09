The season of the NBA it began on October 22, with the Lakers in contention on opening day. It was resumed, after the hiatus due to the pandemic, on July 30, again with those from LA in the re-release program. And it could end today, eleven and a half months later, if those same Lakers beat the Miami Heat (03:00, Spanish time) in the fifth game of a final in which they lead 3-1.

History smiles at Los Angeles, who have three bullets to certify their seventeenth ring, the first since 2010. Only once has it risen 3-1 in a final, and the great protagonist of the feat, Lebron James, is now on his side: in 2016, his Cavaliers turned around an impossible series against the Warriors who had just signed the best season in history (73-9). In total, 3-1 has come back only thirteen times. In the Florida bubble, Denver Nuggets became the first team to do it twice in the same playoffs, before Jazz and Clippers. Of course, in the West final the Lakers gave them no option and closed the victory in the fifth game.

No team, curiously, has won 4-1 all his series of playoffs heading to the ring. The Lakers could do it, who have not lost two games in a row in these qualifying rounds and who have a LeBron James who wants his fourth title at all costs and who has won 16 of the last 17 games he has played with the option to finalize a tie . Against the Nuggets, in the last one he finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

With Goran Dragic’s doubt, still out of play since Game 1 with a foot injury, the Heat will try to survive until at least Sunday. And the Lakers, continue tracing his path from 2009, his penultimate title so far. Then as now, they defeated the Rockets and the Nuggets before the final. And that last round they closed it 4-1 … and in Orlando (they faced the Magic). In search of the victory that certifies the title, the Angelenos will play with the black shirt and scales in homage to La Mamba Negra, Kobe bryant. A special edition of the 2017-18 season, they recovered it for these playoffs after the passing of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Until now they had only used it in the second games, in memory of the number 2 that Gianna played with at the Mamba Academy. For now, four uses and four wins. Today they put it on again and they would also do it, if necessary, in the seventh and final match. Your goal is not to get there. Not the seventh … not the sixth.