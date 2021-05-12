Mud, fury, fire, mistakes, drama and loads of defense. Frank Vogel versus Tom Thibodeau, no less. A game resolved in extra time. And so, with five extra minutes, won with 101 points (101-99). Rare thing in this NBA. A game that showed what Anthony Davis said, that the Lakers are playing “desperately.” And a lot of pride. And a lot of defense. They have gone through a terrifying stretch (Nuggets, Clippers, Blazers, Suns, Knicks) without LeBron James or Dennis Schröder and with a 3-2 record that has incredible merit. And they are 39-30, still almost doomed to the play in but only almost: They avoided the sentence and are still one game away from Blazers and Mavs. They have lost the particular tiebreakers and the possible three-cushion. But they are still there and, above all, They are recovering sensations in the face of what is really important. What appears, already less than a week.

Y Today, against the Rockets, they will win back LeBron James, about whose state there is open optimism after the last stop because of the ankle. If he and Davis are in their prime, who is going to want to play against the champion, hurt in his pride and coming back from behind? Schröder wasn’t there either, and Alex Caruso fell in the first quarter due to foot problems. Davis ended up with a sore groin and does not know if he will be able to play today. But most of all without LeBron, Schröder and Caruso all three bases were missing. There was, against a defensive master like Thibodeau, more player capable of getting the ball up and moving the team than Talen Horton-Tucker, the 20-year-old gem the Angelenos have pampered since last season. And still the Lakers won. For pride, for character: for defense.

Horton-Tucker grew up in Chicago admiring a Derrick Rose he faced in this game. He is a player with fascinating conditions and a very, very high ceiling. But still undone. Burdened with responsibility, he made many mistakes, squeezed by the Knicks defense: seven losses, some exasperating. But he finished with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 10 assists. In overtime the Lakers scored 10 points (10-8) and THT scored eight and gave Davis the assist for the only basket that was not his. He had two 3s, the second to seal the win before a final failure by RJ Barrett. Shortly before, he had lost the ball on a drive to nowhere. Then he won the match. Pure personality.

The Lakers gritted their teeth amidst a wave of complications. They won 73-67 at 4:45 to end the third quarter and spent more than six minutes without scoring. Since the Knicks didn’t exactly sprint either, they were still on target when McLemore broke the curse after going 0-11 (75-78). The thing came to a 75-85 before the final stretch of the champion, who forced the extension with an impossible slap from Wes Matthews. Then Julius Randle failed, scoring a triple (98-99) in overtime that was his team’s last score.

Davis suffered on offense (8/23 shooting) against a wild defense but led the team (20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) and defended in a big way in the fourth quarter and overtime, when Julius Randle went from enjoying himself to suffering a lot (It ended at 31 + 8 + 5 but it was not a factor beyond the third quarter). Andre Drummond played much more than Marc Gasol (17 minutes) and Harrell, and this time he deserved it. In the heat of trench warfare, his rebounds were very important. And in a game with few spaces, his presence was noticed in defense. He finished with 16 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. A job matched on the outside by Matthews and Caldwell-Pope, with a bright appearance by Kyle Kuzma in the first half (at the end, 23 points and 4 triples).

The Knicks missed an excellent chance to mathematically secure the playoffs. Now they remain at 38-31, sixth but even with Hawks and Heat, fourth and fifth. The Celtics’ defeat keeps them three games behind So the play in still far away. But at Staples a triumph that seemed tied with that +10 escaped in the third quarter. Neither Barrett (2/13 shooting, 8 points) nor Bullock scored fluently and the one who helped Randle the most in attack was again Derrick Rose: 27 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. But the Knicks lost. And the very, very meritorious return to the playoffs needs one last jog. Nothing more.

