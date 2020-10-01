LeBron James and Anthony Davis celebrate a basket in the Lakers-Heat. Mark J. Terrill / AP

The Lakers devoured the first chapter of the final against the Miami Heat in the blink of an eye, with an unusual and completely unexpected force (116-98). Anthony Davis, LeBron James, all the Lakers opened the chasm midway through the third quarter. They reached an advantage of 32 points (87-55). The many minutes that remained became a way of the cross for his rival.

The Heat weren’t hunting a rebound and lacked the slightest bit of defensive effectiveness. The superiority and forcefulness of the Lakers was overwhelming. To make matters worse, they lost the contest of Goran Dragic, injured in an ankle, and Bam Adebayo, with a blow to the hand. Toward the end of the game Butler also retired after spraining his ankle.

A lot was expected of the Heat, who had made their way to the final with extraordinary brilliance, eliminating Indiana (0-4), Milwaukee (1-4) and Boston (2-4). But everything that Erik Spoelstra’s team showed in the previous three rounds, completely disappeared in the first duel of the final. Except for the first few bars of the game in which they dominated by 13 points (10-23), the Heat were nothing like those of previous games. The Lakers, far superior in the rebound (54-36 was the bottom line), rallied before the end of the first quarter and swept the next two.

Anthony Davis completely dominated inside the zone and finished with 34 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks. LeBron James, defended by Butler in the first instance, took a few minutes to take control of the game. After a few minutes of rest, he returned to help his team make a huge difference and touched the triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. During the time he was not on the court, Rondo and Caruso were in charge of propelling their team. The Lakers, to their dominance in the interior of the zone, added a great effectiveness in the triples with 11 of 17 (65%) in the first half.

The Heat, without response, also accused the accumulation of injuries they suffered and that, depending on their severity, could seriously compromise their chances in the next games. Only in the last quarter, when the die was already cast, the contribution of Nunn, Herro and Iguodala slightly amended the flat of some Heat that were not up to what the final demanded and a duel against a rival like the Lakers.

Lakers, 116; Miami, 98 (1-0)

Lakers: LeBron James (25), Danny Green (11), Caldwell-Pope (13), Anthony Davis (34), Howard (2) -starting team-; Markieff Morris (8), Kuzma (3), Rondo (7), Cook (3) and Caruso (0).

Miami: Dragic (6), Duncan Robinson (0), Butler (23), Crowder (12), Adebayo (8) -starting team-; Olynyk (4), S. Hill (4), Jones (2), Iguodala (7), Nunn (18) and Herro (4).

Partial: 31-28, 34-20, 28-19 and 23-31.

THE FINAL

Lakers-Miami (3.00, early morning from Friday to Saturday)

Miami-Lakers (Oct. 4, 1.30)

Miami-Lakers (Oct.6, 3.00)

Lakers-Miami (October 9, 3.00)

Miami-Lakers (Oct. 11, 1.30)

Lakers-Miami (October 13, 3.00)