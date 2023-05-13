Los Angeles (AFP)

The Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Golden State Warriors, the “defending champion”, from the Western Region semi-finals, in the NBA, by defeating them well-deserved 122-101, and clinching the series 4-2.

And the best scorer in the history of the league, LeBron James, emerged by signing 30 points, in favor of the winner, who set a date in the Western Final, with the Denver Nuggets, the region’s leaders in the regular league, who qualified with Serbian giants Niukla Jokic at the expense of the Phoenix Suns 4-2.

Veteran James told ESPN: It will be a great series. They took the lead throughout the season, and we have a lot of respect for them.

The series kicks off on Tuesday in Denver, and a day later, the Miami Heat will open the Eastern Final on the ground of the finalist between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers, who are currently tied 3-3.

Miami reached the Eastern Final, after a bitter struggle with the New York Knicks, as it won its sixth match at home 96-92, ending the series 4-2.

The last semi-final will be decided on Sunday when Boston hosts Philadelphia.