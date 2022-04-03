The Lakers face one of their superiors in the Western Conference, at least this year: the Nuggets. They will do it with Anthony Davis as the leader, since LeBron James will not participate in this match due to discomfort in his ankle. The Angelenos, who are now out of the next phase, have to keep giving it their all. Nikola Jokic challenges a winning franchise that is now on the ground. This is a party to taste.

Let’s remember that the Lakers have no margin for error. They are below the Spurs, who are tenth, and the Texans have won the direct confrontation. And they are going to play it without their best player. Los Angeles Sunday morning will decide.