“Here I am”. Austin Reaves vindicated himself loudly after a spectacular run at the key moment of the game. The Lakers guard has scored more points in the fourth quarter than he averages in an entire game. Triples, drives to the basket, shots from two and some assistance from behind have helped the Los Angeles Lakers achieve a 15-0 run in the last quarter and knock the Grizzlies down on their almost impregnable court. Reaves has also had the inspiration of Rui Hashemira and the contribution of point guard D’Angelo Russell. The middle class gives victory to the Lakers.

The Lakers, ranked seventh in the Western Conference in the regular season, thus win at home (112-128) the Memphis Grizzlies, second. That classification is a bit misleading. Those of Los Angeles have reached the playoff with Anthony Davis in top form and with the signing in the last window of D’Angelo Russell. With all three on the track, his balance is nine wins for one loss.

The team is less and less dependent on LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but that doesn’t mean they stop adding. James was below his usual numbers and still had 21 points and 11 rebounds. And Davis, very fit, contributed 22 points and 12 rebounds. But it was Hachimura’s 29 points, with a 79% accuracy rate from the field, and Reaves’ 23 points in 31 minutes, that made the difference.

At the Grizzlies. Ja Morant has had to spend more time on the bench than he would have liked due to a hand injury, and although Jaren Jackson has kept the team afloat for a good part of the game with his 31 points, the 15-0 run in the last quarter it has been final.

The Lakers’ victory is the second so far that it occurs at home in the first games of each tie. The Knicks upset Cleveland with their first win outside of New York in the playoffs in 24 years. In the rest of the matches the favorites according to the classification have won so far. In the case of the tie between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, that has meant the defeat of the champions on the field of the California capital in a very even match. The Warriors still haven’t performed at their level outside of San Francisco this year. The Kings, who had not stepped foot in the playoffs of the NBA, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis are entrusted.

This Sunday the first games of the Milwaukee Bucks qualifiers against the Miami Heat will also be played; the Los Angeles Clippers against the Phenix Suns and the Timberwolves against the Nuggets.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.