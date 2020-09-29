Lakers 4 – 1 Nuggets (West final)

The Nuggets have been the last obstacle they have faced and the one that has made it the most difficult, although the final result has been the same. A triple on the horn by Anthony Davis avoided defeat in the second game that, added to that of the third, where the Nuggets gave an exhibition, would have compromised the Lakers’ future quite a bit. However, when it seemed that the series was going with the wind in favor of the Nuggets, the Angelenos brought out their defense, surely the best in the league, and LeBron made his great game in the fifth to close and confirm the pass to the Finals.