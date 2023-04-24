The Grizzlies star returned in game-3 and finished with 45 points, which however were not enough to avoid defeat

Lakers-Grizzlies goes live. And game-4 could be the watershed of the series, especially if Los Angeles were to win: in case of success, the yellow-purples would take up 3-1. While a Memphis victory would bring the situation back to a level. After the victory of LeBron James and his companions in the third act of the series, it’s time to stay in Los Angeles: duel at 4.00 in the morning, Italian time.

The prediction — The Lakers took game-3 thanks to a sprint start, with the first quarter even ending 35-9. Los Angeles was led by its stars: 31 points and 17 rebounds for Anthony Davis, 25 for LeBron James. However, the top-scorer of the match was Ja Morant, who came back in a great way after missing game-2 due to a hand problem: the Memphis star finished with 45 points and 13 assists, with 50% from two and 60% % from three. The hopes of Taylor Jenkins’ team in game 4 of the Lakers-Grizzlies pass from Morant, who after the splendid performance in the third game of the series will try to repeat himself. Ja and all the others will not have to repeat the mistake of starting handicapped, it would be surprising to see a first quarter dominated by Los Angeles. So watch out for Memphis winning after the first 12 minutes: the odds are 2.35 for Sisal, 2.20 for Better and GoldBet. See also River's main problem is River: serious defensive mistakes throughout 2022

The odds of Lakers-Grizzlies — All the main betting sites see LeBron and his teammates as favorites in game 4 as well: the odds for the victory of the yellow and purples are 1.55 for Better, 1.52 for Bet365 and Novibet. While the success of Memphis is given 2.75 by GoldBet, 2.65 by LeoVegas, 2.57 by NetBet. Will Morant be able to replicate the extraordinary performance shown in race-3? Over 35.5 is given at 4.60. Which suggests that the bookies are convinced that the Memphis star could be limited by the excellent defense of Los Angeles. And if the Lakers resisted Morant’s 45 points in game 3…

April 24th – 1.52pm

