Clear victory for the Los Angeles Lakers who beat Golden State 127-97 taking a 2-1 lead in the semifinal series of the Western Conference NBA. Golden State reaches +11 at 40-29 after 16 minutes of the game and seems to be in control of the match to regain home advantage in the series, but from then on he scores only 32 points until 9:11 from the end of the fourth period, when under 26 lengths coach Steve Kerr decides to remove his starters and concede the victory to the Lakers. A clear and clear success that puts the yellow-purples ahead in the series and sets up a great game 4 between the two Californian teams.

After the bad performance in game 2, Anthony Davis “rebounds” and is again the man of the match: 25 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocks with 7/10 shooting and 11/12 free throws for an evident +28 plus-minus in 33 minutes, saving energy in a final match spent entirely on the bench. For the first time in his career in the playoffs, LeBron James closed the first quarter without even attempting a shot, but shot up in the two central quarters, finishing with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists shooting 6/11 from the field, 2/ 4 from three and 7/8 to free throws, loading the Lakers on his shoulders by carefully choosing the moments of the game. At the beginning of the game, for example, it was D’Angelo Russell who was in rhythm, scoring 13 of his final 21 points in the first quarter alone to keep his players in the game before the avalanche of partials in the central part of the match.

The novelty of the evening is the inclusion of Lonnie Walker IV in coach Darvin Ham’s rotation for the first time in these playoffs, responding present with 12 points and contributing with two 3-pointers to the 15 made by the Lakers against 13 by Golden State, a given that the Warriors cannot afford given the 20 more free throws attempted by the Lakers (37-17) and the 19 turnovers committed in the match against 12 by the hosts, who also have 12 points from Dennis Schröder and 10 from Austin Reaves.

Golden State gets bogged down in an evening under 40% shooting and under 30% from three with just 12/17 from the line, losing many balls (19 team) and suffering five heavy sets (15-0, 9-0 and 8-0 in the second quarter, 8-0 and 10-0 in the third ending at -20). Steph Curry is the best scorer of his but needs 21 shots to score 23 points and closes with -26 plus-minus, as well as Klay Thompson stops at 15 (but he too -23, as well as -27 for Draymond Green).

The only jolt of the two central quarters of the Warriors was a sensational dunk by Andrew Wiggins on the head of Anthony Davis, taking advantage of a loose ball to receive an assist from Kevon Looney and show all his sensational athletic means for one of the best dunks of the playoffs. For him in the end 16 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists with 6/11 shooting and 2/4 from three in less than 28 minutes, to which are added Jonathan Kuminga’s 10 in garbage time.