New York (dpa)

Defending champion Los Angeles Lakers won their fourth consecutive victory, defeating Charlotte Hornets 116/105 on Friday morning, in the NBA.

LeBron James scored 37 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, and Dennis Schroeder added 22 points and 7 assists, bringing the Lakers’ number of wins this season to 28 against 13 defeats, ranking second in the West Group.

Lamilo Ball was the most prominent member of Hornets during the match, scoring 26 points and 7 assists, but the team received its 20th defeat this season, compared to 19 victories.

Bradley Bell scored 43 points and Russell Westbrook added 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, as Washington Wizards beat Utah Jazz, West Group leaders 131/122.

The Wizards thus regained the taste of victory after 5 consecutive defeats, bringing the number of his wins in the season to 15 against 24 defeats, while the Utah Jazz received the 11th defeat this season for 29 victories.

Anthony Edwards achieved the best record of his career, scoring 42 points, and his colleague Carl Anthony Townes added 41 points, as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 123/119.

In other matches, the New York Knicks beat Orlando Magic 94/93, Portland Trail Blazers beat New Orleans Pelicans 101/93, and the Atlanta Hawks beat Oklahoma City Thunder 116/93.