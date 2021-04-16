Lakers are subject to Celtics



Schröder loses a duel with Wagner when the fan returns



Photo: AP / Ringo HW Chiu





los Angeles Dennis Schröder lost the Moritz Wagner duel in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers lost 113: 121 to the Boston Celtics in their first home game in more than two weeks. For the first time since March 10, 2020, fans were again admitted to the Staples Center.

For the first time since March 10, 2020, fans were again admitted to the Staples Center. The prerequisite was a vaccination or a corona test completed 72 hours before the game with a negative result. Los Angeles County had one of the worst corona outbreaks in the United States, with 23,000 deaths and 1.23 million cases.

With 34 wins and 22 defeats, defending champion Los Angeles is still fifth in the west on course for direct play-off qualification, the Celtics are also fifth in the east. There was good news from Lakers star Anthony Davis. The 28-year-old, who has been injured since February, is allowed to start team training again.

Isiah Hartenstein meanwhile lost with the Cleveland Cavaliers 101: 119 against the Golden State Warriors and came to one point.

Michael Jordan speaks at Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame also announced that Michael Jordan will deliver the speech for the fatally injured Kobe Bryant at the induction ceremony for the NBA Hall of Fame. Originally, the admission should have taken place in the previous year, but due to the corona pandemic, the celebration was postponed to May 15.

Bryant had won the championship five times with the Lakers. In January 2020, he and eight other people – including one of his daughters – were killed in a helicopter crash.

(dpa / old)