Davis, the only star on the field, the scene is taken by the reserves in the match that opens the program of friendlies that precede the start of the season

It begins again. With the stars on the bench, for now, or who, like Anthony Davis, set foot on the pitch for only a quarter. But with Brooklyn’s win at the Lakers, 123-97, the NBA raised the curtain on the preseason, the 66 games in 13 days that serve as a step towards season 75. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving watched from the bench, but this first game still said something …

the star – Anthony Davis is the only one of the phenomena in the field. He plays only in the first quarter, 11’16 ”, finishing with 6 points and 1 rebound. He wanted to be there, after missing a good part of last season due to injury: coach Vogel satisfied him, but limited him by putting into practice the philosophy he will adopt throughout the preseason. “I want our stars to play only what they need to be ready for the opening night, nothing more” he explained on the eve and repeated in the pre-match. AD moved at 10% of his normal speed: he put the first 3 points of the match, then tried to find his place on the pitch, first alongside DeAndre Jordan and then as center, a role in which he will often perform in this season. Impossible to draw conclusions from this performance, except that it is rusty after 4 months of inactivity.

return – Marcus Aldridge returning to play 6 months after retiring with a heart disease is one of the best news from the early remnants of NBA 2021-22. Nash deployed him as a starting center, the 36-year-old responded with 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 15 ‘in the first half, sitting next to the stars on the bench in the second half. Being there is already important to him, but Aldridge is back to help Brooklyn finish the job he only started last season. The Nets expect him to help out and this re-entry is the first step in getting back to doing it.

promoted – For the Lakers interesting flashes of DeAndre Jordan, 7 points and 3 blocks, at ease both next to Davis and without him. Among those who will have a regular place in the rotations, interesting debut for Kendrick Nunn, 9 points and 7 rebounds starting from the starting point guard, electric shock in the second quarter of Malik Monk, with 10 of his 15 total points: for a player whose role it is all to be defined was an important signal. Interesting things in defense also from Kent Bazemore. For Brooklyn, Bruce Brown’s 10 points in the first quarter removed, Paul Millsap’s great debut, with a solid 10-point double and 10 rebounds in 18 ‘. Nash also enjoys the excellent taste of Cam Thomas ‘Nba, 21 points in 22’ to confirm his intriguing choice number 27 in the Draft. He may not be in the right team to have space when it starts to get serious, but it is important for him to give signals whenever he has a chance to show off.

to be reviewed – Lakers and Nets, in full. They are with reigning champion Milwaukee the two big favorites for the title, they hid by keeping out all their phenomena in the first game of the preseason. Nobody expected a real advance of the Finals on October 3, but neither was that this appetizer was a challenge between second units reserved in the final for players destined to be on the bench, a lot of bench. Both have a long way to go and have the October 19th opening night as the first leg of a marathon. When they get together at Christmas things will be different, very different.

the menu – The preseason after this appetizer comes alive. The Lakers return to the field on Wednesday in Phoenix (midnight Italian), the Nets on Friday at home against the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks (at 2 Italian). Check out the 10 most intriguing preseason games here.

