The Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat were one step away from advancing to the finals of the Western and Eastern Conferences of the NBA, respectively, on Monday, by putting their caps 3-1 in their favor.

The Lakers stomp

Lakers game action.

At the end of the day, with 27 points from star LeBron James, LA Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-101 and got one step away from the West final.

The Los Angeles quintet earned the opportunity to finish the cap on Wednesday in San Francisco, to advance to their first Western Conference final since 2020 when they were champions.

Center Anthony Davis seconded LeBron on offense with 23 points and 15 recoveries in the rebounding fight.

Bench player Lonnie Walker led a rally in the fourth quarter as the LA Lakers defeated the Warriors to leave the NBA champions on the verge of elimination.

Walker, 24, broke out with 15 points in the fourth quarter when the

The Lakers completed a dramatic victory to put them one win away from clinching the semifinal series.

Miami also does its thing

Earlier, in Miami, with excellent offensive work from Jimmy Butler, the Heat beat the NY Knicks 109-101 to go up 3-1 in their East semifinal series.

Butler overwhelmed the court with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 10 scoring services, and the Miami Heat will now meet the Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York in Game 5 of this best-of-seven series. .

These two teams met in the playoffs for four straight years, from 1997 to 2000. Those games were very close fights, so there’s a bit of that flavor to this cap, the winner of which would meet in the conference final to the winner. between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, a series that is tied at two wins per side.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said his team was now reaping dividends from their resilience built in the regular season, when they were forced to battle through the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

“We find value in the regular season grind, grind and fight,” Spoelstra said.

