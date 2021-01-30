The top scorer in the NBA, Bradley Beal, is in the crosshairs of most teams. After the transfer of James Harden, another of the great players with an uncomfortable situation in his franchise and quality to improve a contender for the title is him, Wizards star and leading scorer this season with 34.7 points per game.

Two of the journalists with the best information on ESPN have spoken in recent hours about the status of inter-team talks with Beal as included.

Brian Windhorst: “It is what everyone is talking about within the League. There are executives with whom I have been talking who are evaluating movements to make before the market limit and also movements just to position themselves better in order to make a better offer. by Beal when the time comes, be it March or August “.

Adrian Wojnarowski: “The Lakers and Clippers would love to get into it. But it’s all about having options to trade. Beal will have something to say about his fate because of the contract he has. But there are many more teams, like the Warriors or the Nuggets, who have tools and believe they can find the way to make it possible “.

Beal has expressed his frustration with the direction of the Washington Wizards, which are the worst team in the NBA according to the classification and despite the changes – such as the arrival of Russell Westbrook or the renewal of Davis Bertans – made before the season. The only way out for him at this time is through a transfer, although he has said that he has not asked the franchise for it because he wants to continue in it. The guard has a contract until 2022 and can extend it even until 2023 scratching almost forty million more. Beal is one of the NBA’s most consistent scorers at 27 years old and his addition would be tremendous for any team in the title orbit.