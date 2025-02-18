Each time farewells are harder in Bake Off: Baked Famousafter so many shared programs and many moments in them. That was demonstrated Isabel Gemio On Monday night, when excited everyone with their farewell.

“The pastry chef Abandon the tent is … Isabel“Eva Arguiñano announced, with a sorry tone. The contestants were very surprised with the decision and the first tears soon left the eyes of Carmen Morales or of Lidia Torrent.

Paula Vázquez He also joined the tearful farewell: “I am very sorry because we were enjoying it very much.” Isabel also cried. “You have taught me that Sometimes you have to risk in life“He recapitulated.

“I mentally needed to leave my houseand this has been very good for me, “the journalist continued very excited.” Paula, thanks for your sincerity, your hugs, your words of support, “he addressed the presenter.” You don’t emotions, what We are both excited“He added.

Paula did not hesitate to dedicate some beautiful words, although it was hard for him to say them followed by his emotion: “Thank you for how generous and how human you have been. It has been very nice to be on the screen with a large communication like you”

Isabel left the kitchens between the applause and cheers of her companions, the jury and the presenter. “Ladies and gentlemen, so far my passage through Bake Off, I hope I have not disappointed you. Thanks, always“He said goodbye in his particular informative tone.