The lakes on which they depended for decades are depleting day after day, even dropping to record levels.

Richard Seeger, a researcher at Columbia University, said:

Climate change contributes to water problems, especially in the western states, because it is a primary source of food, so many adjustments must be made regarding water use, so that everyone can continue to benefit from it.

Western states suffer the most from declining water levels

The states of the West Coast were the first to sound the alarm, as their lakes are not only a source of drinking water for their residents, but also for agriculture that supplies the rest of the states.

Lake Mead, for example, supplies twenty-five million people with water in three states, in addition to Mexico, and the speed of its water draining does not match the speed of its replenishment.

Climate scientist Matthew Capucci said:

The amount of water continues to decrease as a result of the continued rise in temperature caused by climate change. With an increase in the average temperature by one degree, we lose approximately seven percent of our water.

Worse, we count on the snow and rain from the highlands to make up for it in the winter, but we no longer see that either because of climate change.

And some states, such as California, asked their residents to reduce their water consumption by about 35 percent, after they recorded the worst dry season.

While other states, Nevada, moved from the warning stage to threatening to add fines to their new laws on private garden irrigation and wasteful use of water.

It is true that the states of the eastern coast do not suffer like their counterparts in the west from the decline in the level of water reserves, but pollution, which is no less dangerous than drought, has also begun to threaten their waters.