After Corona came the drought, then the unrest. Lake Titicaca between Peru and Bolivia is threatening to dry up and income from tourism is slowly drying up

Dhe water shimmers deep blue from a distance. The lake rests as quietly as ever and merges so seamlessly into the deep blue sky that the viewer almost doesn't recognize where the water ends and the horizon begins.

Soraya Poma, however, has no view of the lake, but looks seriously at the deep furrows at her feet. The earth is bone dry; it hasn't rained for too long. The 40-year-old woman from the Aymara people pushes a strand of hair behind her tightly braided long braids and adjusts her round brown hat. She knits a baby blanket made of alpaca wool while she talks. “As long as it doesn’t rain, we can’t sow,” she sighs. Soraya is the chairwoman of the 23 production communities in Yunguyo county, right on the Peru-Bolivia border, and is worried that the harvest will be poor this year.