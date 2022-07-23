The new pumping station is located at the “Lake Med” site, near Las Vegas in the United States of America, which is equipped with advanced technologies and huge equipment to control the drainage of water according to the established plans. The states of the Colorado River Basin are rushing to make drastic reductions in the water they will use from the river over the next year, in response to a call by the federal government for immediate efforts to prevent the river’s main storage reservoirs from reaching extremely low levels, in light of a succession of extreme events of climate change, from drying up. and flood. (Image via The New York Times)