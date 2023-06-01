Lake Maggiore massacre, no autopsies on the bodies: the spy story

The tragedy of Lake Maggiorecost the life of four 007s Of Italy And Israel has now become a full-blown spy story. Besides the document exchange secrets, now tick one new track: that of the espionage of Russian oligarchs. The ban on exporting capital from Russia is bypassed through Switzerland. And so in the area there are those who have bought villas, those who have redeveloped areas and bought hotels. The Italian secret services – reports the Corriere della Sera – would have moved precisely for this reason. They have been on this coast for years sighted orthodox Jews. Who live in historic villas where they have parties with American guests. The question is, were 007 taking an interest in anyone in particular? The newspaper also hypothesizes industrial espionage: the Israelis could have an interest in monitor contacts between companies Italian And Iranian. To treat the components of drones used in warfare. Behind the 007 shipwreck on Lake Maggiore there could therefore also be him espionage.

Meanwhile it turns out that even the skipper Claudio Carminatiinvestigated for the massacre, would be linked to the secret services. On the four corpses autopsies will not be performed. Because the coroner has already ascertained death for drowning. And none of the bodies would present injuries that are not compatible with the reconstruction. So the prosecutor decided to postpone. Just the Russian Bozhkova, one of the victims, could be useful as translator. The woman had an unlimited residence permit and he could not swim. However, the company “Love Boat srl” which managed the ship, also called “Good…uria”, was registered to her. The company was based in the villa on the edge of Sesto Calende (Varese) where the woman had worked until 2016 as caretaker and where he had established his residence. The share capital is 500 euros: 25 euros were put in by Carminati and the rest by Bozhkova, who was also an administrator.

