For almost a century, oil from Lake Maracaibo and its shores made Venezuela rich. But since 2002 and the takeover of the oil industry by the government of Hugo Chávez, an icon of Latin American socialism, the country has experienced an unprecedented recession. Starting in 2006, US sanctions have made the situation even worse.
#Lake #Maracaibo #dying
Truck driver freaks out and sits on protesters – “no joy in life?”
Home pageWorldCreated: 03/22/2023Updated: 03/22/2023 10:36 amFrom: Christoph GschossmannSplitClimate glue against drivers: Once again, the situation escalated when they met. A...
Leave a Reply