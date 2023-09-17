Concern about the pollution levels of Lake Maracaibo, the largest in Latin America, is increasing. The problem appears to be systemic and environmental activists warn that their environment is approaching collapse. The appearance of verdigris, a cyanobacteria that is covering a significant part of the lake’s surface, has multiplied complaints in neighborhood environments, hindered economic activity and has generated enormous concern about the health impact on the population. The voices calling for the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, to declare an ecological emergency are increasingly numerous.

In some satellite images it can be seen that 70% of the lake is currently covered by this microalgae, which gives off an aggressive odor, a consequence of the high concentration of nutrients, such as phosphorus and nitrogen, in some of its tributary rivers. After years and decades of neglect, the Chavista Government has promised to work to alleviate the situation. Josué Lorca, Minister of Ecosocialism, met with the board of directors of the Institute for the Conservation of Lake Maracaibo, local mayors and some academics from the University of Zulia in order to study solutions. Waste cleanup campaigns have begun and work is underway to reactivate contamination and spill monitors.

A thick greenish film covers the garbage and plastics that pollute the waters of Lake Maracaibo, while fishermen prepare their bait at the bottom. Ariana Cubillos (AP)

With more than 13,000 square kilometers in size – larger, for example, than the entire island of Jamaica – and about 50 meters in average depth, Lake Maracaibo, receptacle of 135 rivers and streams, and home to Maracaibo, the second city of the country, has been facing serious environmental problems for a long time, especially due to 100 years of oil activity. The eastern coast has been the most exposed to spills, which have multiplied due to the lack of maintenance of the plants. The bottom of Lake Maracaibo is crisscrossed by all kinds of pipes and oil pipelines from Petróleos de Venezuela.

“The lake’s problems are neither specific nor short-term. “There are simultaneous issues here, which add up to create that situation,” says Alejandro Alvarez, director of the NGO Clima 21. The forests of the lake basin are very damaged by overexploitation, the cities and towns that populate its coasts dump waste into its waters, which also receive waste from agricultural and livestock activity. Some areas of the lake are suitable for fish farming and shrimp farming, and there is an overabundance of plastic waste in some coastal towns. The verdigris has turned the accumulation of calamities into a systemic problem. “What the Chavista governments have done is ignore the problem and spread the word,” he says.

“The center of the lake is an area that is dead. There is a layer at the bottom of the lake, shaped like a cone, called the hypolimnetic cone, with historical concentrations of nutrients, nitrogen, and organic matter brought by the rivers, especially the Catatumbo, due to agricultural and industrial activity and the activity of some Colombian areas, such as Cúcuta and Pamplona,” explains Lenin Parra, biologist, tourist guide and professor at the Bolivarian University of Venezuela.

The verdigris, explains Parra, is not a new phenomenon at all, but its growth is. “The Swiss botanist Henri Pittier reviews it in his notes, 100 years ago, even near the city of Maracaibo. It has a cyclical character, the transit of these microalgae depends on the currents and tides, on the exchange between the Gulf of Venezuela and the Lake.” Parra highlights the importance of conserving the lake’s mangrove forests as spaces that absorb nutrients and polluting elements. The salinization of the lake, another necessity of oil activity, is also an environmental problem. The northern neck, between the islets of Zapara and San Carlos, which historically is just a few meters high, has been dredged periodically since 1958 to make way for large oil tankers.

“There have always been exchanges between the salty waters of the gulf with the fresh waters of the rest of the lake. When it is rainy season, the flows of its 135 tributary rivers rise, and fresh water predominates. When it doesn’t rain, seawater from the gulf enters. The shipping channel opened the floodgates to salt water and brackishness of the lake. It is actually an estuary, and the fauna adapts to those conditions,” explains Parra. “My opinion is that if alternative decontamination measures are not taken, without access to seawater the Lake would become a large septic tank,” he adds.

A pig, covered with a thick greenish film that grows in Lake Maracaibo, sniffs the ground as it searches for food. Ariana Cubillos (AP)

As incredible as it may seem, there is still life in Lake Maracaibo: flora and fauna, some fishing activity, various types of fishing birds, dolphins, alligators and even manatees. It is very common for many specimens to carry traces of petroleum and oil stains. The blue crab is intensively exploited, a specimen that annually migrates through its waters from south to north.

“A month and a half after the announcement, we have not seen strong actions regarding the recovery of the Lake,” says Yohan Flores, member of the NGO Azul Environmentalistas. “We have seen palliatives: cleaning days on the coasts, of plastics. There is talk of recovering the Maracaibo treatment plants. PDVSA has repaired some pipes. But the root problem is not being addressed, the spills continue. “Everyone is affected and very concerned about what is happening.”

