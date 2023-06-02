Lake Maggiore massacre, the trail of dangerous pharmaceutical machinery

On the massacre of Lake Maggiorecost the life of four people due to the sinking of the boat they were traveling on, the truth has not yet emerged. And dealing with secret service agents it is difficult to trace what was really behind that mission joint secret service Italians he was born in Mossad. Besides the file exchange between the 007 of the two states, now check the “sanitary” track. Corriere della Sera tells of a mission for the security of Israel conducted in Piedmont And Lombardy together with the Italian intelligence. The name is “anti-proliferation“. And it serves to stop agents from other countries from appropriating machinery, technology and obviously weapons. In this case, the newspaper explains, the common adversary of the Italian and Israeli 007s is a Middle Eastern country which is not named.

Read also: Lake massacre, the 007s spied on the Russian oligarchs. No autopsies on the 4 dead

Read also: Naufragio Lago Maggiore, the boat registered to a ghost company

A few years ago – continues the Corriere . there had been another between Italy and Switzerland. It was used to intercept pharmaceutical equipment next to go through companies from different countries. The final destination was a vaccine research centerengaged in the development program of bacteriological toxins of one “Rogue state“. What is certain is that the boat was approved for 15 people but there were 23. The hypothesis is that of one Mossad expedition with the support of the Italians. And bound to the presence of the skipper and his wife, the Russian Anna Bozhkova50 years old, one of the victims together with Tiziana agents Barnobes and Claudius Alonzi53 and 62, and former Mossad Shimoni Erezalso 53 years old.

Subscribe to the newsletter

