Bad weather remains the protagonist of the Alpine Skiing World Cup. The first men’s downhill in Lake Louise, Canada, was in fact canceled due to the snow that is still falling in these hours on the “Men’s Olympics” and bad visibility. The organizers, in agreement with the International Federation, have decided to modify the program of the North American races, moving the downhill to Saturday 26th instead of the initially planned Super-G, always starting at 20.30 Italian time, while on Sunday 27th the Super-G is confirmed at 20.30. It is certainly not a lucky start to the season for the Cup circuit, which has so far only played the men’s giant slalom in Soelden and the two women’s slaloms in Levi. Eight races cancelled, the female giant in Soelden, two men’s downhills and two women’s downhills in Zermatt/Cervinia and the parallels in Lech/Zuers.