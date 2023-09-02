Lake Iseo, German tourist lost in the water

The search, which began yesterday evening, of one is underway 20 year old German tourist disappeared in the waters of Lake Iseo, near Pisogne, in the province of Brescia. The divers have been engaged for hours in the search for the body which, after the accidental fall into the water, perhaps due to a sudden acceleration of the driver, has never resurfaced.

According to the reconstruction of the carabinieri of Breno, who intervened on the spot, the young woman was with a group of peers on the boat, where she would not have missed the alcoholwhen a friend would have taken the controls: the sudden acceleration would have caused the 20-year-old to lose her balance on the bow of the boat with eight people on board.

The 23-year-old friend who called for help together with the group risks getting into trouble, but right now the priority is to find the young woman who has fallen into the water.

Subscribe to the newsletter

