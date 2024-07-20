Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger, Michelle Brey

Press Split

The water crisis in southern Italy is getting worse. In Sicily, Lake Fanaco has suddenly disappeared. And this is not the first lake to suffer this fate.

Palermo – “Goodbye, Fanaco,” writes the newspaper The Republic in Italy. The words of farewell are painful. Because Lake Fanaco in Sicily has dried up – and earlier than originally expected. At the same time, it is part of a sad record.

Lake dries up completely – Lago Fanaco in Sicily was a source of drinking water for millions of people

Where once there was a reservoir measuring almost 1.4 square kilometers between the mountains, today only mud and rubble remain. It is a sad picture. The fact that the Fanaco lake was created in 1953 to supply the region near the Sicilian capital Palermo (1.2 million inhabitants) with drinking water makes the situation even more difficult.

Nine small towns got their drinking water exclusively from the lake. Now that is no longer possible. The Fanaco is the third lake on the island that has simply disappeared. The Pergusa and the Ogliastro also dried up completely. Sicily is struggling with a serious water crisis.

Climate change hits southern Italy – municipalities in Sicily ration water

Reality even exceeds the predictions. Civil protection had predicted that the Fanaco would dry up on July 20, 2024. In fact, it had already run out of water five days earlier. Aerial photos show the development that the lake took:

Dried up: On the left, Lago Fanaco in March 2022, on the right in March 2024. © Coesione Italia

Simeto is in a similar situation. It is the largest lake in Sicily. And it is also partially drying up. “The actual usable cubic metres of water in the island’s reservoirs is only 121 million. 33 million less than in the previous month, which is a percentage decrease of 21 percent,” calculates the The Sera Corriere Compared to 2024, the decrease is 51 percent.

The communities are reacting and rationing drinking water. The civil protection agency is working with representatives of the region on a solution. There is no permanent solution to the drought in Sicily. Some water sources have been reactivated, but they are also drying up or are contaminated. Sulphates have been found in the water of Canicattì, and the Bubbonia spring, which has been reactivated, is expected to dry up in 120 days. Unless it happens even faster – as was the case with Lake Fanaco.

Meanwhile, a heat wave is hitting the entire country. Four people died on the beach as a result of the high temperatures. (moe)