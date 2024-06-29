Lake Garda, wave of gastroenteritis

TO Towers of Benacoa small town on the Venetian shores of the Lake Garda with a population of around 3,000, it exploded a health emergency because of an epidemic of gastroenteritis acute. Between 200 and 300 people have been affected, and in some stool samples the norovirus. This microorganism can be transmitted directly from person to person through fecal-oral contact or aerosols, or indirectly through contaminated water and food.

The epidemic It began between Thursday and Friday, causing an influx of people to the emergency room of the hospital in Peschiera del Garda and numerous calls to the emergency service 118. In response, the mayor of Torri, Stefano Nicotrahas issued an order prohibiting the use of potable water from the water supply network for drinking or drinking purposes as a precautionary measure.

It is not yet certain how the virus entered the water supply, but the majority of documented cases suggest that the infection has spread through the consumption of waterfall. Given the situation, it is reasonable to suspect that the virus is in drinking water.

The virus has an incubation period ranging from 12 to 48 hours, with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps, which can last from 12 to 60 hours. Although usually does not cause serious complicationsdehydration can be a serious risk, especially for children, older adults and people with pre-existing health conditions.

The Garda sewage system is facing serious difficulties due to the high level of the lake and frequent storms, which the old infrastructure cannot adequately manage. This has led to wastewater spilling into public areas and into the lake, from which many municipalities draw water for their aqueducts, including Torri del Benàco which draws water from 30 meters deep.

To deal with the emergency, technicians intervened Arpav to take water samples for analysis. The results of the tests, carried out by the laboratory Veritas of Venice on behalf of the Gardesana Company Serviceswhich manages the water networks of 20 lakeside municipalities, are expected tomorrow at noon.

In the meantime, as a precautionary measure, the director of Ags, Charles Youhas increased the amount of chlorine in the water supply to enhance the disinfection. Currently, there is no direct evidence of norovirus in the water, and the source of the infection remains uncertain until test results are available.